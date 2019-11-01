With Halloween in the review mirror, many people are turning their attention to the holidays, including one local woman who will continue a newer tradition for its third year.
Amy Basaraba is again spearheading an effort to bring the Best Christmas Ever to a local family in need of a little joy this holiday season.
“It has definitely started to grow in the past few years,” Basarba said of the effort. “It is so nice to have people come up to me and ask what people can do to help or ask about the criteria of nominating a family. I feel the more I put (Best Christmas Ever) out in the open, it will continue to be a bigger success year after year.”
Best Christmas Ever, or BCE, is a non-profit organization that aims to lift up families that have fallen on tough times.
The effort is near and dear to Basaraba. In 2016, following her husband’s unexpected death, Basaraba and her then 7-year-old twins were recipients of the Best Christmas Ever while they were living in Cloquet. The event overwhelmed Basaraba with gratitude and she wanted to bring the effort to International Falls, after moving back to her hometown in 2017.
She did just that.
That year, Brian and Theresa Hanson were the first family in the area to receive the Best Christmas Ever. Alice Staples' family was the recipients last year.
Basaraba said it's the community that makes it so successful.
“Our local businesses and community members go above and beyond to help this be a success every year,” she said. “I am so grateful for our little community.”
Essentia Health in International Falls is on board for the third year to serve as the local sponsor of the effort and will fulfill gift tags listing the needs and wants for the chosen family.
“Robyn Pelowski is such a great help getting everything in place with their employees,” Basaraba said of the clinic's operations director. “The Essentia employees continue to be a big part of this process as the family tree is placed there and they provide presents for this family.”
Nominations
Nominations for a deserving family will be accepted until Nov. 15. So far, Basaraba said three have been received, but she expects more in the coming days.
“Everyone must know a family in need,” she said. “I would hope that people of our community would take time to nominate a local family this season. We will need help with donations such as monetary, wrapping paper, scotch tape, bows and boxes, and more in the near future.”
All nominations must be submitted at www.bcemovement.org. Once at the site, follow the link to “Nominate A Family.” Then, complete the nomination form and submit it.
“Please be descriptive as possible, I want to hear what this family has been through,” Basaraba said of nominators. “I want to know as much as possible about these families for the selection process.”
Guidelines must include:
- The family has to children under the age of 18 living in the home as BCE targets families with kids
- A family cannot nominate themselves
- The family has fallen on tough times through no fault of their own
For more information or details on how to donate or help, contact Basaraba at amymbasaraba@gmail.com.