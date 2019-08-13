An annual corn and brat feed returns Friday to support long running scholarship efforts.
From 3-7 p.m. Friday, the area of Third Street in front of the Elks Lodge No. 1599, 215 Third Street, will be shut down for the dinner. The cost is $8 and includes a burger or brat, all-you-can-eat corn and a beverage.
“Each year the crowd grows and it's one of our biggest fundraisers,” said Lynde Mettler, one of the organizers. “We couldn't be successful with out the help of everyone in our community for being so generous and giving.”
Over the last 16 years, the Elks Lodge has given away nearly $80,000 in scholarship money to Koochiching County high school seniors. Last year, the event raised about $4,000 and served 550 people.
“We are hoping to break our record with participation this year,” Mettler said. “It's a great profitable fundraiser. Our youth work hard and deserve it.”
In addition to the dinner, there will be penny raffles and raffle tickets for a $1,000 grand prize will sold until they run out. The $2 tickets are also available in advance at the Elks.