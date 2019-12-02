The community is once again invited to an annual event that aims to spread love, peace and spirit throughout Borderland.
The Christmas Day Dinner is planned for 1-4 p.m. Christmas Day at the Elks Lodge 1599, and all are invited to attend, according to organizers.
"This is a truly ecumenical and community event," said Lee Grim, one of the event's organizers. "Our purpose is to spread the Gospel of love and peace of the Christmas spirit and raise voluntary donations for the Falls Hunger Coalition."
Last year, about 650 people were served dinner both at the Elks and through take-out meals. Grim said anyone who eats qualifies to attend the event or request a meal delivery. Free meal delivery is also available from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for those who are unable to attend the dinner.
"We will be serving a delicious Christmas dinner with all of the trimmings and desserts," he said. "Local businesses and volunteers have contributed food, supplies and volunteer labor to make this a wonderful event. Local community musicians will provide music, so we can all enjoy Christmas songs. This is an opportunity for all who want to be with others to share this Christmas festival together."
In order for the event to be successful, volunteers are needed in all areas. Call 218-240-5125 or email ravenlhg@gmail.com to sign up for a variety of volunteer positions.
Dessert bars and pies are also needed. They can be delivered to the Elks Lodge starting late Dec. 23 through early morning on Christmas Day.
Free will donations are accepted with all proceeds going to the Falls Hunger Coalition. Checks can be made out to the Falls Hunger Coalition.
Email to ravenlhg@gmail.com by Dec. 23 to sign up to have a meal delivered or call 218-240-5125 at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day to request a meal to be delivered during the noon hour. People who would like takeout meals after 12:30 p.m. need to come to the Elks Lodge to retrieve them.