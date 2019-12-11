For the tenth year in a row, The Journal and North Star Publishing have joined forces with Borderland Humane Society to set up the annual pet tree at The Journal to benefit local pets and their owners.
In previous years, members of the community have placed pet food — both dry and canned, pet beds, toys and a variety of other pet-friendly items under the tree.
At the end of the season, the items are brought to the Falls Hunger Coalition food shelf for distribution to pet owners who have difficulty providing for their animal companions.
Items may be brought to The Journal from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through the end of the year.