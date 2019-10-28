Organizers were pleased with the turnout of the 21st annual Oktoberfest celebration at the Birchdale Community Building last week.
Soren Olesen reports a "good crowd" attended the Oct. 26 event to share a meal, carve pumpkins and have fun.
"It was great to see so many families with toddlers, children, parents and grandparents all together," he said.
Festivities kicked off with a chili competition, and Joy Nelson took the top prize. A potluck with the chili, hot-dishes and treats followed the competition.
Every child and adult had a chance to carve a pumpkin, donated by Dave and Jan Imes. Winners of the pumpkin-carving competition were: Gretta Larson, first place; Bauer Lindvall, second place; Pahtynn Glennie, third place; Hoyt Nelson, fourth place; and Harper Claybundy, fifth place.
After all the pumpkins were carved, Olesen said there were enough left over so the children could all take another one home to carve later.
The evening wouldn't be complete without the spooky hayride, however, Mother Nature intervened on the excursion.
"Due to the very wet conditions, the tractor and wagon got stuck on the first hayride," Olesen said. "Fortunately, there was someone on hand to give it a tug out of the mud."
Olesen said Oktoberfest is a fundraiser for the city's community building and he and others hope to continue the tradition for years to come.