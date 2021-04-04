April Community Café meals are served from 5-6- p.m., Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth Street, International Falls,.
The menu is reliable, but not guaranteed. Backus Community Center is fully accessible to persons with disabilities. Call 218-285-7225 main office for specific accommodations.
- April 6: Pulled Pork Sandwich, Coleslaw, French Fries, Carrots, Fruit
- April 8: Barbeque Chicken, Mac and Cheese, Peas, Fruit
- April 13: Chicken Patty Sandwich, Tator Tots, Baked Beans, Fruit
- April 15: Pork Loin, Cheesy Potatoes, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Fruit
- April 20: Chicken Legs, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Corn, Fruit
- April 22: Cheeseburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit
- April 27: Goulash, Dinner rolls, Green beans, Fruit
- April 29: Cook’s Choice