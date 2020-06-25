As summer continues, road construction projects are following.
Locally, International Falls will make improvements to about 80 blocks of streets and infrastructure in the city this summer.
That means, drivers will likely encounter some disruptions while traveling, and perhaps parking, through the city.
In an effort to help people prepare for the upcoming street projects, Public Works Director Ted Brokaw compiled this list for The Journal, to accompany the map distributed by the city.
Local city streets
Bituminous overlays, mill/overlays, and full depth reclamation
- 10th Street: from 3rd Ave. to Wayside Dr. - 12 blocks
- Wayside Drive: about Hwy 11/71 to 14th Ave. - 4 blocks
- Beyer Drive: 13th Ave. to 14th Ave. - 2 blocks
- Home Lane: from 11th St. to 13th Ave. - 2 blocks
- Memorial Drive: 2nd Ave. East to city limits - 8 blocks
- Shorewood Drive: All
- Crabtree Boulevard: All
- 14th Avenue: from 11th St. to 13th St. - 2 blocks
- 13th Avenue: from 11th St. to 15th St. - 4 blocks
- 8th Avenue: from 11th St. to 13th St. - 2 blocks
- 13th Street: from 9th Ave. to 11th Ave. - 2 blocks
- 15th Street: from 14th Ave. to 11th Ave. - 2 blocks
- 7th Avenue: from 5th St. to 11th St. - 5 blocks
- 8th Avenue East: from 19th St. to 20th St. 1 block
Municipal State Aid Streets
- 15th Street: from 3rd Ave. East to 10th Ave. East
- 14th Avenue: from 11th St. to Hwy 11/71 - 4 blocks (2019 project to be finished in 2020)
Alley
- 18th St. to 19th St.: between 2nd Ave. West and 1st Ave. West - 1 block
Water main replacement
- 2nd Avenue West: from 17th St. to 20th St.
- 6th Street: from mid-block between 3rd Ave. West and 4th Ave. West to alley between 3rd Ave. West and 2nd Ave. West
Sanitary Sewer
Lining and service grouting - using trenchless technology
- 2nd Street South to 9th Street: between 6th Ave. West to 2nd Ave. West