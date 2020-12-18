Another winter event in Borderland has been canceled organizers announced today.
The Arrowhead 135 Ultramarathon, scheduled to begin Jan. 25, will not take place this year.
Jackie Krueger, who co-organizes the race with her husband, Ken, said in a Facebook post it is in the best interest of racers, volunteers, sponsors, and the community to cancel the race. In addition, current restrictions put in place by Gov. Tim Walz prevent the race that attracts people from all over the world from being held.
"We held Arrowhead in 2019 during the Polar Vortex when much of the country was shut down," Krueger said. "We received tons of press world wide. One of the interviewers asked me if we would ever cancel the race. I said, 'I can't imagine a scenario in which we would ever cancel the race, the possible exception would be a massive snowstorm that would prevent emergency vehicles from accessing our check points.' Along came COVID 19... Thank you all for your understanding."
The the 135-mile event takes participants from International Falls to Fortune Bay Resort in Casino in Tower. Racers can bike, run, ski or kicksled, and have 60 hours to finish. Men and women from across the country and world travel to Borderland for the race.
While refunds are not typically offered, because the event was canceled, $150 of entry fee will be returned to the racer. The remaining balance will be used to cover fixed costs and donated to race charities.
Facebook comments from racers and others involved in the event expressed disappointment, but understanding.
"Y’all are amazing," Nick Wethington wrote. "People will understand - this is a year to be grateful for all the wonderful things like the AH 135 that we take for granted. I can’t wait to get back up there some year - thanks for keeping this crazy race going."
"Very hard decision - thank you for making the right one," Jon Kowalsky wrote.