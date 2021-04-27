The following is the Arrowhead Senior Menu for April.
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
May
- 3 - Special of the Day, Dessert, call the site
- 4 - Minestrone Soup and Philly Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
- 5 - Chicken Pasta Salad, Veggies and Fruited Jell-O w/ topping
- 6 - Roast Beef Dinner, Banna Pudding Poke Cake
- 7 - French Toast and Sausage with warm Apples and Blueberry Fluff
- 10 - Twisted Taco and Pudding w/ topping
- 11 - Pork Loin Chop Dinner, Rhubarb Custard Dessert
- 12 - Parmesan-Crusted Chicken and Fruit
- 13 - Penne with Italian Sausage and Fresh Fruit
- 14 - Hamloaf or Alternate and Chocolate Marble Cake
- 17 - Meatballs/Gravy and Fresh Fruit
- 18 - Chef Salad and Cookie
- 19 - Pizza w/ Tossed Salad and Fruited Jell-O/Topping
- 20 - Roast Turkey Dinner and Fresh Fruit
- 21 - Lasagna, Breadstick and Fruit
- 24 - Stuffed Peppers and Pudding w/ Topping
- 25 - Special of the Day, Dessert, call the site
- 26 - Liver/Onions or Alternate and Cookie
- 27 - Tri Colored Rotini with Chicken and Fresh Fruit
- 28 - Fish Taco or Alternate and Rice Krispy Bar
- 31 - Site closed for Memorial Day. Frozen meals available.