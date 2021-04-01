The following is the Arrowhead Senior Menu for April.
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
April
- 2 - Fish Sandwich, Iced Chocolate Cake
- 5 - Sloppy Joe, Fresh Fruit
- 6 - Southwest Chicken Wrap, Fruit
- 7 - Roast Turkey Dinner, Lemon 7up Cake
- 8 - Special of the Day, Dessert, call the site
- 9 - Harvest Stew, Cookie
- 12 - Favorite Italian Pasta, Fresh Fruit
- 13 - Chicken Chow Mein, Cookie
- 14 - Ham dinner, Fresh Fruit
- 15 - Spring Fling Party, Beef Roast, Frosted Cake
- 16 - Hash Brown Egg Bake, Cinnamon Roll
- 19 - Special of the Day, Dessert Call the site~
- 20 - Mild Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Cookie
- 21 - Chili, Fresh Fruit
- 22- Chicken Pasta Salad, Favorite Cake
- 23 - Meatloaf, Fresh Fruit
- 26 - Ham and Bean Soup Chicken Salad Sandwich, Fruit
- 27 - Special of the Day, Call the site
- 28 - Baked Fish, Cookie
- 29 - Glazed Ham Balls, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup
- 30 - Chicken Hashbrown Bake, Fresh Fruit