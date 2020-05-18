The 2020 Minnesota Legislative session adjourned for the year Sunday night. With the emergence of COVID-19, the session’s focus quickly shifted to directly addressing the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19. While some beneficial measures were passed into law, many solutions to deliver a brighter future for Minnesotans were blocked.
“These are extremely difficult times for all of us," said Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL – International Falls." We came together to do some pretty good work in addressing COVID-19’s immediate impacts, but there’s much more important work left to do to strengthen our economy and protect Minnesotan’s health and safety."
Ecklund pointed to broadband expansion. "I’ve worked hard to move these investments forward and I’m disappointed they aren’t a done deal yet," he said. "I’ll keep advocating for a bipartisan agreement on key issues like this to strengthen the way of life for Minnesotans, both during this pandemic and into the future.”
Many of the session’s accomplishments relate to the state’s COVID-19 response. The Legislature delivered funding for public health, resources for health care workers, aid for child care, housing and food security, small business assistance and more.
Lawmakers also approved a package of legislation providing flexibility and resources in a variety of areas during the crisis, including approval of wills and marriage licenses, expanded telemedicine, remote local government meetings, and alternative health care facilities. Should a frontline responder to the virus contract COVID-19, legislators also reached a consensus to better ensure these Minnesotans would receive workers’ compensation benefits.
Ecklund said a bipartisan agreement wasn’t reached in other key priorities important to Minnesotans and their communities, including investments in broadband development – legislation championed by Ecklund, a robust jobs and local projects plan, a measure to ensure hourly school employees receive compensation during the peacetime emergency, the ratification of state worker contracts, and a COVID-19 Economic Security Agenda.
Ecklund said he and House DFLers remain committed to enacting these solutions to protect Minnesotans’ health, wellbeing, and economic security.
Following adjournment, the House Select Committee on Minnesota’s Pandemic Response and Rebuilding will continue addressing COVID-19, engaging lawmakers and members of the public to review the federal and state responses to the pandemic and assess needed policy changes moving forward.