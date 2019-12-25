With proceeds from her new book, Dr. Nancy Miggins hopes to give back to the community she says has supported her so much.
Her book, “Mastering the Health Continuum,” was published earlier this year and is a bestseller in its category on Amazon. She plans to donate the proceeds of any books sold at the Coffee Landing to a local charity.
Background
Miggins grew up in International Falls, and graduated from Falls High School in 1982. Sports were a large part of her life growing up, and she said she particularly enjoyed volleyball and played throughout high school.
During her volleyball career, she suffered a back injury. She tried everything recommended to help her feel better, but nothing helped until she visited a chiropractor and noticed immediate results, she said.
This inspired her to become a chiropractor.
After high school, she attended Rainy River Community College, while she worked for a local chiropractor in the summer and was a member of the Voyageur volleyball team.
“The Falls is really a supportive community,” she said.
About the book
Her book, “Mastering the Health Continuum” addresses the science behind how the body works, how disease and stress are related, and how to give the body what it needs, she said.
“I wrote the book because I’ve been in healthcare for 30-plus years and people would always come to see me (as a chiropractor) as a last resort,” she said.
“They still weren’t realizing a result, and I found I was saying the same thing over and over regardless of why the person came in,” she said.
She noticed a pattern and from there developed her eight daily practices: “quench, gratitude, nourish, purify, move, breathe, nourish, zen, sleep,” around which her book is centered.
Miggins set out to write a book for women over the age of 40, but has found herself surprised at how it has appealed to a universal audience.
She said she would recommend the book to, “anybody with a body who is interested in taking control of their health.”
“The truth is we all age, but we can increase our quality of life and our healthspan to age more gracefully. And we all struggle to find the time to prioritize our health, but by taking the time to master daily habits, you do have the power to improve your health,” she said.
Books are available for purchase locally at the Coffee Landing and are available on Amazon, however, proceeds from books purchased on Amazon will not support a local charity.
More information about Miggins can be found at her website: www.drnancymiggins.com.