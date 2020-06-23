The Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary presented CEO, Robb Pastor with a donation of $6,000 this week to be used for the construction of the riverbank project including helipad area.
The auxiliary raises funds throughout the year through their on-site gift shop and fundraisers. Volunteers also raise funds toward scholarships to benefit local high school graduates in support of a higher education in health care related fields.
“Auxiliary members volunteer in many departments on the RLMC campus such as the clinic, surgery, chemo and infusion, health information management and the gift shop,” said auxiliary coordinator, Mickie Olson said. “Due to COVID-19, the volunteers have not been on campus but eagerly await the time to return. Our staff and patients miss all of our volunteers and look forward to seeing their smiling and helpful faces soon. We are beyond grateful for their donation toward our river bank project.”