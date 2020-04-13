Birth plans rarely happen as scheduled, but as COVID-19 made its way into Minnesota last month, one International Falls woman found herself feeling vulnerable and anxious about the arrival of her son.
Delaney Roshell was entering her final month of pregnancy when the virus was first reported in Minnesota March 6. She knew there was a possibility it would hit close to home, but admits she wasn't fully prepared.
"After I found out I was pregnant, I couldn't wait to get him out," Roshell said. "Once everything started happening with this virus, all I wanted to do was keep him in."
Giving birth already poses its own set of risks and emotions under normal circumstances, and while the first-time mother admits she has nothing to compare the experience to, COVID-19 turned what should be celebratory time into a time full of fear and unease.
"I wouldn't sit down or touch anything when I'd go to the last doctor appointments," she said. "I didn't want to get sick. I was scared to bring a baby into the world right now. There were so many unknowns.”
Ready or not, Wally Roshell arrived March 30 at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. After 32 hours of labor, Roshell said she and her husband, Matt, were thankful their 7-pound, 13 ounce baby was healthy, but were still feeling sad.
“So many people were looking forward to meeting him," she said. "Now, it's just us, which is OK, we were just hoping to share these early experiences with our family and friends.”
Mix of emotions
When she and Matt arrived at St. Mary's, the couple could only enter or exit through the emergency room and went through a verbal screening process and had their temperatures taken.
“They had to check Matt's temperature every time he left, even if it was to quickly run and get a bag from our vehicle,” Roshell said. “I was terrified one of the times he'd have a fever and wouldn't be able to be with me.”
When the Roshells first checked in March 29, the hospital's policy allowed for two adult visitors. That changed within a matter of hours.
“The next day, only one adult was allowed,” Roshell said. “Staff was reduced, so the halls were empty. All the nurses and doctors were fully suited up. It felt like we were the only ones there. It was a creepy feeling.”
After Wally was born, Roshell highly complimented St. Mary's staff and said the nurses lifted the new parents' spirits by bringing in a birthday cake in honor of the newborn. The gesture brought on a lot of emotions.
“It was so sweet. We were so thankful. We were just sad we didn't have anyone else to share the experience with like we thought we would,” Roshell said. “We both took a moment to be emotional. I never wanted to leave the hospital. I didn't want to go out into the world.”
After returning home to International Falls, Roshell said the new family of three have isolated themselves from loved ones.
“My mom was watching our dog while we were in the hospital, so she saw Wally for a second,” Roshell said. “Matt's parents live in Wyoming, Minn., and this is their first grandchild. They've only seen him on Facetime and pictures we send... We'll get through this, it's just not how I pictured this would be. I'm scared, but I'm happy he's here.”
Time to prepare
Another International Falls woman still has three months until her second child is due, and while she's hopeful more normal routines will have returned by July, she knows she needs to be prepared otherwise.
Alex Mannausau said she's aware she's in a vulnerable category right now with little information on how COVID-19 is affecting pregnant women. Because of that, she's been taking self isolation seriously.
“Every time I have to leave the house, I get knots in my stomach,” she said. “I doctor in Duluth, and was really nervous to travel there for my 24-week appointment on March 26.”
Fortunately, she said the appointment put her at ease, but couldn't answer some questions because there are still so many unknowns.
“At the appointment, I was told doctors don't necessarily believe that catching the virus while pregnant could transfer it to the baby. The concern is more if a woman has the virus when the baby is born,” Mannausau said. “It's even more important to do everything I can to protect myself against contracting the virus.”
These days, Mannausau is working from home and only leaves the house to get essential groceries. She has been reassured her husband will be allowed in the room with her when their child is born, but understands the baby may not meet other family members and friends right away.
“It would be wonderful if we are able to have visitors, but if we can't, that's OK,” she said. "If we have to bring the baby home and stay home, that's what we have to do.”
Mannausau said she feels fortunate to know a little of what to expect when she goes into labor this summer, and sympathizes with women who have the fear of COVID-19 on top of never having experienced childbirth before.
With everything Mannausau has to think about and plan for, she feels reassured by continued education on COVID-19 and the importance of staying home to flatten the curve.
“Babies have come into the world in harder times than we're seeing now,” she said. “I keep reminding myself of that. Babies are a blessing, and will be born no matter what is going on in the world."