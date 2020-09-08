LITTLEFORK - After 176 days, many Koochiching County students returned to classrooms this week.
It was a chilly morning Tuesday, as Littlefork-Big Falls students stepped off the bus for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools across the state - and much of the country - March 16.
Wearing masks, some students excitedly hurried toward the building, while others clung to their parents as separation anxiety set in.
L-BF school officials, along with others in the county, have long prepared for students' return. In L-BF, a consulting agency, specializing in health and safety legislation, helped officials develop a plan for welcoming students back into the classroom.
"We have had to make a few physical changes within the building such as classroom locations and installing some glass barriers to be compliant, but we feel that getting the students back to school with in-person instruction is the most beneficial for our students," Superintendent Jamie Wendt previously said.
"We also felt it is important to provide students, families, and staff with as much consistency as we can through all the changes. Therefore, it was our goal to streamline in-person and hybrid to the best of our ability. We feel that we have accomplished that goal."