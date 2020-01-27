Koochiching County Community Television, or KCC-TV, was formally acquired by the Backus Community Center as of Jan. 1.
“It was a logical decision,” said Ward Merrill, executive director of Backus.
“The KCC board came to us asking if we could assist in moving the station forward with our resources," he said. "Public television has a lot to offer our community and the board saw it as another way for Citizens for Backus/AB to serve the area.”
The Backus Board of Directors approved the move in December.
Koochiching County Community Television was formed on July 5, 2012, at an organizational meeting in International Falls council chambers. Founding members, Cynthia Jaksa, Jean Evens, Jeff and Diane Adams, Mona Johnson, Julie Ehrman, Betsy Zaren and Tim Nelson, had an operating agreement with the International Falls Cable Commission to operate the city’s Public, Education, and Government, or PEG, channel.
The overall goal was to provide relevant, varied and vibrant programming on the PEG station by accepting and broadcasting submissions of video from organizations and individuals throughout Koochiching County.
The station began with solely volunteers, and the addition of staff in recent years has allowed the channel to expand recording services for community events.
“Videographers have always been welcome to submit programs for broadcasting, but having a staff person to be out and about in the community is what provides the best shows for the channel,” said Robin Bjorkquist, Backus administrative assistant.
“I have been involved with KCC-TV for many years in many different ways,” said Bjorkquist. “Current employee Darcy Sullivan has done an excellent job bringing consistency to the channel.”
The cable channel originated in an unused office in the corner of the Rainy River Community College library and moved to a studio at Backus in January 2013.
The original KCC-TV Board in 2012 established policies and processes for accepting programming that meets the legal requirements of a PEG station and the community’s good taste standards. Backus will continue to operate with this foundation, in addition to adhering to Public Broadcasting standards.
The KCC-TV studio is located on the second floor of Backus in Room 209.
KCC-TV Program Director,Darcy Sullivan can be reached at (218) 434-3465 or info@kcc-tv.org.