The health of Backus Community Center will be the topic of the local non-profit organization’s annual meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
The meeting is open to the public, a news release from Citizens for Backus/AB said.
“We will be discussing programs, finances and the Alexander Baker Adaptive Reuse Project,” said Ward Merrill, executive director of Backus Community Center. “We invite Backus members and interested citizens to join us this evening to keep up-to-date on what’s going on with our buildings.”
Backus Community Center is funded by many sources including the city of International Falls and Koochiching County as well as grants and membership dollars.
“We want to be transparent in our dealings so all invested parties know how their dollars are serving the area, Merrill said. “This annual event is the way to stay informed.”
The evening will begin with a social hour and a light meal served at 5 p.m. in the dining room. The formal meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and include reports from the executive director, financial and business manager, operations committee, building and grounds committee and the arts, programming, fundraising and Borealis Bards committee.
This serves as an opportunity for the organization to review the past year, discuss events, activities, income, expenditures, attendance and where the community center is headed in the future.
Those interested in attending the Backus Annual Meeting, are asked to call to RSVP at (218) 285-7225.