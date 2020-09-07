There are a number of activities and plans at Backus Community Center.
The following are a few highlights; expect to read more in future editions.
Backus Community Center's application for low income housing tax credits, support the adaptive reuse of the Alexander Baker School for 30 units of affordable housing, was submitted to Minnesota Housing Partnership.
Ward Merrill, executive director of Backus Community Center reports the partnership's decision should be known by the end of the year.
"We're thinking positively and hope for a positive response," he said.
The BCC Summer Food Service Program ended ended Aug. 28 for 2020. As of Aug. 24, Merrill reported the program served 8,486 meals surpassing it's previous high of 8,158 for the entire summer of 2014. Hoa Sobczynski, BCC business manager, estimated the program would serve more than 9,000 meals by the end.
BCC's Community Café continues to serve an average of 165-170 free meals each Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill reports.
And, Backus Community Center has a limited four performance season in place with an audience limit of 250, socially distanced and masked
"We’re exploring ways to broaden the audience using KCC-TV for re-broadcast and perhaps live-streaming," he said.