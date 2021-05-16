A bronze plaque recently mounted on the southeast wall of the E.W. Backus Junior High School commemorates and publicly announces its designation as a National Historic Place.
The Alexander Baker School and E.W. Backus Junior High School buildings are registered in the National Register of Historic Places. The public is encouraged to take a look at the plaque as they walk or drive in front of Backus.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation's historic places worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources.
To be considered eligible, both buildings were required to meet the National Register Criteria for Evaluation. This involves examining the property’s age, significance, and integrity. The application for registration of both buildings was approved when it was determined that the property was old enough to be considered historic, and that both schools still looked much like they did at the time of their construction.
"The properties are associated with developments and events that were important in our community’s past, and the people who were immediately involved were important to the shaping of the International Falls area," said Lois Lundin, Backus Community Center director. "The significance of the architectural, landscape, and engineering history was carefully considered. The two school buildings were found to have potential to yield much information about the significance of the history of the early days of International Falls."
The plaque was donated by Citizens for Backus/AB board member Patti Ballan and Darell Bradley.
“I wanted to donate the historic plaque for Backus so the folks can recognize that Backus is an important part of the history of our community and it is designated on the building," Ballan said.
“These two buildings have been cornerstones in our community since the first bricks were placed," Lundin said. "The people of our community are proud of the role that the Backus and A/B buildings have held in Northern Minnesota history. The commemorative plaque is a wonderful gift to Backus. We are grateful to Patti and Darell for pursuing their vision.”