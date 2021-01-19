Citizens for Backus/AB officials this week announced the award of a $25,000 Community Support Grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation to help fund the 2021 Community Café community meal program and the Summer Food program.
“We are thrilled to have been chosen as a recipient for funding from the Coca-Cola Foundation,” said Lois Lundin, executive director for Backus Community Center. “The dollars from the Coca-Cola grant award will go directly to the 2021 Community Café and Summer Food operating budgets to help with food costs and other expenses. We have seen first-hand the benefits that the both of these programs have brought to the people in our community, and we are very grateful to Coca-Cola for helping us to sustain these vital services.”
The Community Café is a Backus program that provides free meals to people in the community twice each week. Early in 2020, the Community Café program changed from serving meals in the Backus dining room to providing meals by way of a curb-side service. As the pandemic continued to impact daily life for people, the number of people coming to Community Café to pick up meals skyrocketed, officials said.
The Community Café once served an average of 50 guests in the Backus dining room. Currently, an average of 276 people are served each Tuesday and Thursday night.
The Summer Food program operates during the summer months when school is not in session and is a place for all children ages 0-18 to come pick up a free lunch Monday through Friday. Servants of Shelter clients and Falls Hunger Coalition clients are also encouraged to participate in this program each day.
In 2020, Backus staff and volunteers saw a record-breaking number of children receiving the hot nutritious lunches to go; more than 9,000 meals were served.
According to the Coca-Cola website, since its inception in 1984 the Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to more than 2,400 organizations to help to support sustainable community initiatives around the world. The Coca-Cola Foundation is providing additional funding and grants to communities and organizations in response to coronavirus.