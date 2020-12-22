Minnesota Sen. Tom Bakk announced Tuesday his Senate committee assignments.
In addition to chairing the Capital Investment Committee, he will serve on the influential Rules and Administration Committee, the Tax Committee, and the Redistricting Committee.
“Committee work is where policy is first shaped,” Bakk said in a statement. “It’s where the public can actively participate in the process and legislators can thoroughly debate complex issues.”
Bakk said a balanced budget and recovery from COVID-19 are chief among the challenges the state faces.
“My service on these committees will help form a stable financial future, draw the lines that make up our districts, and direct how the legislature interacts with each other and the public,” he said. “I look forward to our first hearings when session begins in January.”
Bakk has served the Taxes Committee in the Senate since 2003 and the Rules and Administration Committee since 2007. He previously served on the Redistricting Committee in the 2011-2012 session. A redistricting committee to draw legislative and congressional boundaries based on census results is formed every 10 years.