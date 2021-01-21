Sen. Tom Bakk today introduced a federal tax conformity bill aimed at providing substantial relief to Minnesota businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill, S.F 263, would allow loan forgiveness and allowable deductions of covered expenses from the Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to be excluded from state income and corporate franchise taxes. This change will conform to the federal tax system. Additionally, the bill will give some businesses greater flexibility to file as C-corporations. Without the bill, Minnesota companies may have to pay millions in taxes on PPP loan forgiveness that was meant to keep businesses alive. Thousands of Minnesota businesses received and will receive loan forgiveness through the PPP program.
“In these especially challenging times, we need to rally behind our small businesses and their workers to give them the support they need to survive. I am excited to unite a bipartisan coalition of legislators who want to take action to support the lifeblood of our communities,” Bakk, I-Cook, said in a statement. “We cannot take the local businesses where we shop, eat, and play for granted. Many small businesses have already closed permanently, and many more will close if we do not act. Thousands of our friends, family, and neighbors will be put out of work without an adequate state response.”
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan through the Federal Government’s Small Business Administration that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government is offering forgiveness to these loans if businesses maintain employee compensation levels along with spending at least 60 percent of the proceeds on payroll costs.
“These loans have proven critical to keeping our small businesses and their employees afloat during the pandemic. It would defy common sense to make small businesses liable to pay taxes on the same support that has kept them alive,” said Bakk. “Our small businesses and their workers need us now more than ever.”
In addition to Bakk, current Senate Tax Committee Chair Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester; former Senate Tax Committee Chair Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes; current Senate Tax Committee Ranking Member and former House Tax Committee Chair Sen. Ann Rest, D-New Hope; and Sen. David Tomassoni, D-Chisholm, have all signed on in support of the bill.