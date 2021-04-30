Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, Thursday was named to the Minnesota Legislature’s tax bill conference committee
The conference committee, comprised of five members from both the House and Senate, will work in the coming weeks to reconcile the recently passed Senate and House tax bills.
The House and Senate tax bills will need to be reconciled into one bill that can pass the House, Senate, and be signed by the governor. The legislative session is due to adjourn on May 17.
“It is an honor to be named on the tax conference committee, so I can be a voice for working-class Minnesotans while decisions are being made on the future of Minnesota’s tax policy,” said Bakk. “Minnesotans want a fiscally responsible bill, that doesn’t raise taxes, and provides targeted tax relief to struggling small businesses and families.”
The Senate passed its tax bill on Wednesday, and it includes Bakk’s provision to exempt Federal Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP) and millions of dollars in unemployment benefits from Minnesota state taxes. The bill in total provides $668 million in tax relief to Minnesotans and contains no tax increases.
“Small businesses and their workers are the lifeblood of our communities, and we cannot afford to take them for granted,” said Bakk. “It defies common sense to make our struggling small businesses, and the unemployed pay taxes on the same support that has kept them alive. I will be an advocate for those tax policies that give targeted relief to those most in need on the conference committee.”
The House recently passed its tax bill which includes millions of dollars in tax increases. Additionally, that bill does not include full PPP tax conformity for struggling small businesses.