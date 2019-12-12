Senate DFL Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, hosted the 13th annual Stock the Shelves event recently at Lake Monster Brewing in Saint Paul. Attendees raised more than $100,000 for food shelves in the Arrowhead region. The event has raised more than $1.25 million since its inception in 2007.
“Minnesotans across the state face hunger and food insecurity,” said Bakk. “I’m grateful so many sponsors, friends, and colleagues came out on a snowy night to help stock the shelves in my home region. This is what the holiday season has always meant to me – a chance to give back to my community.”
Unemployment in the Arrowhead region is still higher than elsewhere in Minnesota, which means many families are relying on food shelves to eat. The Stock the Shelves event began when Iron Range food shelves were facing a shortage of donations and having trouble keeping their shelves stocked into the holiday season. In the Arrowhead region, nearly 25 people visit a food shelf for help every hour.
“Hunger is solvable if we all work together,” said Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota. “Thanks to the generous sponsors of this event, we are able to help food shelves in the Arrowhead region serve their neighbors year round.”
One in 12 Minnesota families struggles with hunger because of poverty, difficulties accessing food, and a lack of education about nutrition assistance benefits. Minnesota is on pace to exceed three million visits to food shelves for the ninth year in a row, and 9,000 Minnesotans rely on help from food shelves every day.