Today, the Minnesota Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill aimed at ensuring they are not penalized for keeping their employees on payroll through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PPP tax conformity bill, authored by Sen. Tom Bakk, will bring Minnesota into federal tax conformity so that these forgivable loans are not subject to state taxes. Additionally, the bill will give some small businesses greater flexibility to file as C-corporations which will help reduce their tax burden.
Last year, the federal government passed the Paycheck Protection Program to be an emergency measure to help small businesses keep their employees on payroll. Unfortunately, struggling business owners are now facing large state tax bills on these loans, Bakk, I-Cook, said in a statement.
“Taxing our struggling small business owners who did the right thing, by keeping their workers on payroll, would make it much more difficult to get our state’s economy back moving again,” Bakk said. “Small businesses and their workers are the lifeblood of our communities, and we cannot afford to take them for granted. I am glad to see the Senate leading in supporting our businesses and workers by passing this critical legislation.”
The federal CARES Act established the PPP program for small businesses experiencing hardship and revenue losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the program, loans would be forgiven if they were utilized to fund qualified costs and 60 percent of the loan proceeds were used for payroll costs. The federal government made it clear that forgiven PPP loans were not considered taxable income at the federal level, but they are at the state level according to Minnesota Law.
If the bill is not signed into law, Minnesota small businesses will be forced to pay millions on PPP loans that were meant to keep businesses alive, Bakk said. Without action, many of these struggling small businesses will have sizable state tax bills due on March 15th. Twenty-five other states, led by governors of both parties, have already acted on PPP tax conformity.
In addition to small business PPP tax relief, the legislation will provide tax relief for struggling Minnesotans who received expanded federal unemployment benefits. This added relief will be good news to the thousands of Minnesotans left unemployed during the pandemic through no fault of their own.
“We must support our small businesses, their workers, and the unemployed in this time of need,” said Bakk. “Hopefully, the House and the governor will soon follow the Senate’s lead in helping Minnesotans recover from the pandemic by passing this crucial legislation.”