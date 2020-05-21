Senator Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, filed his candidacy for reelection Tuesday, the first day candidates could file with the Secretary of State's office.
Bakk is seeking his sixth term as state Senator, and has represented Cook, Koochiching, Lake, and the northern portion of St. Louis counties for 26 years, first in the House and now in the Senate.
“I am happy to be filing for re-election today and hope my constituents will give me the honor of representing them for two more years," Bakk said in a statement. "We have a lot of challenging work before us addressing the economic fallout of COVID-19, and I believe my years of experience will be a valuable resource to the state during the difficult upcoming state budget session.”
Bakk attended Cook High School and Mesabi Community College. He earned a bachelors in business administration from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. He worked as a journeyman member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters until his retirement in 2009. He "is a son" of Lake Vermilion, near the city of Cook where he and his wife Laura still reside. The couple has four children and eight grandchildren.