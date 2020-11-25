Sen. Tom Bakk, Cook, announced Tuesday that he will lead the Senate Capital Investment Committee in the upcoming legislative session.
Bakk said in a statement it's an honor to serve as chairperson of the important committee as the economy recovers and investment is made in communities.
“I have always been an advocate for using public dollars on public projects that will enhance and help our state," Bakk said Tuesday. "The COVID pandemic has been hard everywhere, and the Capital Investment Committee will play an important role to stimulate the economy and help us on the road to recovery.”
This is Bakk’s first time as Capital Investment Chair but he previously chaired the Senate Rules Committee, Taxes Committee, and Environment, Economic Development and Agriculture Committee.
Tasked with borrowing for public infrastructure, the role of the Capital Investment Committee is to make decisions on the funding of public building and infrastructure projects across Minnesota.
Projects funded by the committee include roads and bridges, wastewater infrastructure, colleges and universities, correctional facilities, state parks and trails, clean water and wildlife habitats, flood control provisions, and more.