A local woman has been named an unsung hero, an award that recognizes the significant impact four Minnesotans have had on the state and its communities.
It will likely come as no surprise to many that Patti Ballan last week was announced as a recipient of a Virginia McKnight Binger Unsung Hero Award. The lifelong resident’s resume is extensive.
Ballan’s opened the doors of her business to students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she organized a committee to help beautify downtown International Falls and she stood between a wrecking ball and local historic buildings, among other things. The small business owner is also actively involved in many boards and organizations. The three men who nominated her — Ward Merrill, Tim Fairchild, and Bob Marquardt — spoke highly of Ballan and all she continues to contribute to International Falls and surrounding communities.
“She does so much for the local community without seeking recognition or awards,” the men wrote on the nomination form. “She is a hero to all of us.”
The unsung hero distinction is awarded by the McKnight Foundation and the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits. Every year, four Minnesotans who have demonstrated the ability to extend themselves in service of others are named as heroes
This year has proved itself to be a year of substance and consequence — a global pandemic, a national election, and an uprising that ignited a flame in the ongoing fight for justice and equity. That is why award officials said it feels particularly important to thank and celebrate people who illustrate the endless capacity to give.
“It’s quite an honor,” a noticeably humbled Ballan told The Journal last week. “I’m honored to be in the company of the other (recipients).”
Opened doors
A news release said the work and lives of the honorees are very different, but all four women who were named unsung heroes share a common trait: an extraordinary willingness to adapt to the needs of this moment.
For Ballan, it was the creation of Ballan’s iSpace.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered colleges across the country, many Borderland students were forced to return to their homes and quickly transition to an online learning platform. Because of poor broadband connection in some areas, or too many internet users under one roof, several students were faced with the stress and fears of missed classes and late assignments. Many students utilized Ballan’s iSpace to continue their studies in a private setting with reliable internet. Ballan offered the space at no cost to students.
“We wanted to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic and extend free use of our amenities, including high-speed, fiber-optic internet,” Ballan said. “The students are all very polite, well-mannered young adults who seem to appreciate our service and are committed to their education...We have plenty of room and are happy to help.”
The space was once home to Ballan Furniture, a business Ballan took over from her father and ran for nearly three decades.
Two years ago, The Journal interviewed Ballan about her decision to retire and ultimately close the business that had been a staple in the International Falls community since 1964. While she expressed excitement about retiring and having more free time, Ballan admitted her fear of another empty building in the community.
Exactly one year later, The Journal wrote about Ballan starting Ballan’s iSpace, a new business in the same location. She cited the local internet struggles as the push to create the co-working space.
“I wanted to provide a service for the community that would be useful and something we didn’t have,” she said. “There are so many places in our city that have poor internet. I did a lot of research and talked to a lot of people and thought something like this would do well here.”
It was unknown at the time of the December 2019 grand opening of the iSpace just how needed a service like it would be in the coming months. Fairchild credited Ballan’s commitment to local students in the nomination.
“Many people might have seen the pandemic and the students needing strong internet to attend school as a profitable opportunity,” he said. “Not Patti. She opens it up to students free. Patti put the needs of students and her community first.”
Taking on projects
Transforming Ballan Furniture into Ballan’s iSpace was a significant project, but Ballan is no stranger to those kinds of challenges.
About 20 years ago, she played a critical role in saving the Backus and AB buildings from demolition.
“We forget what a contentious time that was in the community with numerous people lobbying for the demolition of the two historic buildings,” said Merrill, who this month retired as executive director of Backus Community Center. “If it had not been for a courageous group of passionate citizens like Patti Ballan, both buildings might have been consigned to a landfill. Patti had the courage to stand up in the face of some very divisive community discussions around the fate of the buildings... Patti always strives to make the Falls the best community possible in numerous ways for all of us.”
Now, the buildings play a key role in many local food programs,and offer opportunities for business rental space, an entertainment venue and redevelopment into affordable housing units.
Fairchild said walking through the historic buildings shows they needed to be saved.
“Patti and her group saved the buildings privately,” he said. “Look at the key role Backus serves in the community today... None of this would be possible without people like Patti.”
Ballan, who continues to sit on the Backus Board, of which Fairchild serves as president, said she doesn’t involve herself in projects for recognition.
“This is just who I am,” she said. “I dove into those projects and I certainly didn’t do them alone. I worked with a lot of great people to get projects done.”
Monetary award
Along with recognition as an unsung hero, Ballan also received $10,000 with the award. She, of course, donated most of it back into the community.
“I gave some to Backus and some to (Rainy River Community College), and kept a little to keep my business going,” Ballan said. “It only made sense to share it with the community.”
Ballan said she was surprised to receive the award and gave a nod to the support of her family and her “very understanding” husband, Darell Bradley.
“He gets volunteered for a lot of things... some he doesn’t even know about until it’s time to go,” she said with a laugh. “I’m just so honored by this... It truly took me by surprise.”