Families, teams and the community gathered at Rainy River Community College Saturday to raise money for the local gas card program.
Organizers of the annual Community Cancer Walk told The Journal during the event they expected the event had already pulled in about $10,000, with more funds coming from businesses, individuals and sports teams.
"This is absolutely amazing," said Betsy Loop, registered nurse in the chemotherapy and infusion department at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
The walk raises money for the local gas card program, which provides gas cards to cancer patients who travel out of the area for treatments.
Leading the walk was the family of Deana Pavleck, who lost her battle to cancer last month. The family raised $1,420 through T-shirt sales to donate to the program.
Efforts year round contribute to the program. This year, buckets to collect funds are passed around during home Bronco football games when the team gets a touchdown or a turnover. Local businesses have pledged matching funds to donations made during the games.
Assistant coach Jerad Kostiuk said so far, thousands of dollars have been raised. A total will be reported once the season is complete.
A highlight of many walkers Saturday also appeared to be the presence of two Newfoundland dogs owned by Dr. Daniel Nikcevich, Essentia Health, and his wife, Kelly. Loop said Nikcevich was instrumental in the development of the RLMC chemotherapy and infusion department.