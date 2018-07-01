Beat the heat

As heat warnings spring up around the country, Borderland is in for its fair share of extremely warm, humid weather next week.
Temperatures forecast for the week suggest thermometers could reach up to high 80s on Independence Day and continue to climb later into the holiday week.
Heat-related illnesses can be life-threatening, especially to those not accustomed to the heat, with medical problems, or on certain medications. Experts suggest everyone drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
The National Weather Service in Duluth's website offers heat safety tips as the sweltering weather moves in:
- Try to stay in air-conditioning.
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Stay in the shade as much as possible
- Wear loose, light-colored clothing
- Remember your pets. Provide shade and water.
- Check on neighbors
- Never leave pets or children in vehicles for any amount of time.
In the past dozen years, the website reported more than 450 children have died from hyperthermia, which is elevated body temperature due to failed thermoregulation that occurs when a body produces or absorbs more heat than it dissipates, after being left in or gaining access to unattended cars.
Call 9-1-1 for these symptoms:
- Hot, dry skin
- Confusion
- Unconscious
- Chest pains
- Shortness of Breath