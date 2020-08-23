Aug. 12 is already an important day in our family because that is our daughter Sofia’s birthday, so I was thrilled that it will now be an even more special day to us because it now also is the day when I raised my right hand and took the Oath of Allegiance to become a citizen of the United States of America at the Courthouse Plaza in Minneapolis, Minn.
At only 244 years young, the United States is a new country compared to my native Denmark which has been a country for at least 1,200 years. This country, which I am proud to be a part of, has a unique and turbulent history of people from many cultures arriving here, struggling and overcoming adversity to build great communities.
Of course there were nations on this land for probably thousands of years before the United States was formed in 1776 and that is also an important part of the history that you become a part of when joining this nation.
There also is a long history of suppression of minority communities and a variety of immigrant groups that has come to this country which we all share. But the United States that I have come to know and love since I arrived here 32 years ago is a country of nice, hard working people. In every state I have been to, people all want a safe community where they can raise their children and live a healthy life enjoying their families. Just like the communities that we have here in Koochiching County.
People from nations across this world all come here to make a better life for themselves and their families because here in the United States pretty much anyone regardless of heritage and social norms, can work hard and carve out a better life than the one they left behind.
As a school bus driver and a teacher, I have had plenty of opportunity to tell my students about how I hitch-hiked up and down the east coast of the U.S., volunteered at a Boy Scout camp and then bought a bicycle and rode it to Minnesota from Cape Cod during October of 1988 to volunteer at another Boy Scout camp. When I tell those stories I always talk about how welcoming everyone I ever met was and how this country, in my experience, is full of goodhearted earnest people of all heritages and backgrounds.
I met my wife, Judith, when I was working for the Boy Scouts of America at their High Adventure Base in Ely, Minn., where I was part of an international scouting exchange program. I usually tell people that now they have a TV show, but we were part of the original "Bachelorette." Judith was the cook at the Boy Scout camp and there were all these Boy Scouts courting her and I won. That is how I ended up staying in the U.S.
After we got married and lived in Ely for a while, we moved to up to the real northern Minnesota in Birchdale where Judith grew up. Living here we have helped make it a vibrant community where we could raise our two kids and have fun with our neighbors.
Denmark didn't allow dual citizenship for adults, so I at first chose not to apply for U.S. citizenship because then my children would have dual citizenship until they were 18 and potentially could go to college for free in Denmark if they chose to once they got to that age. In the end, they both decided to attend great colleges here in the states and gave up their Danish citizenship.
I have volunteered in many, many organizations and I strongly believe that everyone should get involved in their community and help make it better. We all can help out in our own way and it does not matter what organization, group or board you help, but volunteering time in our community is very important.
Becoming an American citizen is mostly about following the process and educating yourself. First, you have to apply and make sure you submit all the relevant documents. For example, I had to provide proof that I had signed up for Selective Service back in 1989 when I got married and applied for my first green card or Resident Alien card as they call them. I kinda hope that I haven’t scared any little children too much, on my school bus over the years when I showed them my official alien card and told them I was a real alien and they better sit in their seats facing forward or else.
After your application is approved, you are scheduled for a biometric appointment and at that appointment you are provided with some study materials for your citizenship test. You have to know the answers to 100 questions, but they only ask about 10 at the test. If you provided the documentation and your biometrics didn't turn up any violations you are scheduled for a citizenship test with an immigration officer. Some of the questions were - “Who was the president during World War I?”,” Who was Susan B. Anthony?”,” Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S.A”,” When was the Constitutional Convention?”,” Name one war fought in the 1800’s”, and so forth. If you get the opportunity to look up the questions, it is very educational and fun to learn about the history of our country. The officer will also ask you to read a paragraph and to write a sentence in English, plus they ask a variety of other questions.
If you pass the test you are scheduled for an oath ceremony. My ceremony was Aug. 12, 2020, in Minneapolis and there were about 200 people from all around the world there that day reciting the Oath of Allegiance (which is not the Pledge of Allegiance) in front of a federal U.S judge.
The oath asks you to give up all loyalty to your old country and to serve and become part of this country. It starts with “I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, …” I would highly recommend that people look it up and become familiar with it.
There also were people who talked about how to get registered to vote and get a U.S. passport. Because of the COVID-19 situation, the people who became U.S. citizens on Aug. 12, all had to be sworn in outside the courthouse in small groups of 12 at a time. For the participants and their families it was a very somber and meaningful event. (But maybe not so much for the janitor that casually strolled along and rolled his trash can through my swearing in part of the ceremony). I have friends and acquaintances from many different countries who have come to this country and are now U.S. citizens and are hardworking, educated, contributing members of our society because they all value their citizenship very much.
One of the handouts you get and some of the things you learn as you study for your test is that when you become a U.S. citizen, you get several rights such as the right to: vote in federal elections, serve on a jury, run for federal office, etc.. But, you also get several responsibilities, such as you must: participate in your local community, respect the rights, beliefs and opinions of others, respect and obey federal, state and local laws, etc. There are several more and if you don’t remember them from civics class they are a fun study.
I don’t think it matters if you come from Stratton, Canada; Monrovia, Liberia or Roskilde, Denmark, when you become a U.S. citizens, you confirm that you really want to be a part of your community to give back in a positive way so you too can help build a great town, city, county and this great United States of America for yourself, your family, friends and neighbors.