Presidential hopeful Joe Biden won Minnesota, including Koochiching County, during the first presidential primary the state has had in 28 years.
Of the 1,254 DFL votes cast by local voters, Biden received 535. Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second with 212 votes and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg received 201 votes.
Biden credited the Minnesota win to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who on Monday, suspended her campaign for the White House.
“We won Minnesota because of Amy Klobuchar,” the former vice president said in a speech in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Koochiching County Auditor/Treasurer Tom West said his first election since taking office Jan. 1, 2019, went well.
“There's a lot to running an election,” he said, noting former auditor/treasurer Bob Peterson returned Tuesday to offer assistance. “But I think everything went fairly smooth.”
West said the primary is an effort to get more people involved in picking a presidential candidate.
“That used to be done at caucuses,” he said. “Caucuses weren't that well attended... (this primary) was the first test run.”
West said parties held caucuses Feb. 25 and developed platforms at those events.
“They play a role,” he said of the effort.
Tuesday's election carried a price tag of about $12,000 in Koochiching County. West said expenses are reimbursed by the state.
“We did budget for it, and we told the state about how much we expected to spend,” he said. “We're in the ballpark.”