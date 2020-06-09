Three traditional summer community celebrations - and fundraisers - in Birchdale have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one will be held "virtually."
And, the Big Falls City Council Monday canceled its celebration, including its annual fireworks display planned for July 4.
On Monday, the Birchdale Fourth of July celebration, July's Pioneer Days and the August North American Sturgeon Championships, conducted by the River Valley Development Association, were canceled after great discussion and research by the association's board. The association conducts the events as fundraisers for the Birchdale Community Center, which it operates.
"The rules and guidelines that would need to be followed to hold the 2020 events are just not feasible with the space available and the small number of volunteers," said Soren Olesen, one of the association's officials, in a statement.
The cancellations include the Birchdale Fourth of July celebration, with its accompanying World’s Greatest Potluck, America's Parade and family games, usually held at the Community Center
"The RVDA and the community really appreciate all the support shown in past years from businesses, organizations and supporters of this event and hope that everyone will be back helping Birchdale celebrate America on July 4th, 2021," the release said.
But Olesen urges supporters of the event not to despair. Organizers will conduct a virtual parade this year July 4, and encourage people to build a float and send a one minute or less video clip of their float going down their driveway to birchdalemn56629@gmail.com. Submit the clip before July 2, and organizers will edit the clips, put them together and post the parade online.
"You are invited to be part of the first ever Birchdale Online 4th of July parade," said the release. "Help Birchdale Celebrate America!"
Other events
Pioneer Days, normally held the Saturday following July 4, has also been canceled. The event showcases old-time machinery, music, food, and crafts. The association has plans to "rebrand the event and be back with a fun filled fundraiser weekend in 2021 around the same time."
The North American Sturgeon Championship and the North American Youth Sturgeon Championship, which would have been held in August, were also canceled after the association members could see no way to hold the event and comply with the new Department of Natural Resources tournament rules in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This growing event has been a great fundraiser for the Community Center and was especially hard to cancel," Olesen said. "The next championship is planned for Aug. 21, 2021."
Meanwhile, the association's board started an online GoFundMe page to help raise funds to keep the Birchdale Community Center building and grounds operating through 2020.
"Everything is done by volunteers and the community center in Birchdale is located in an unincorporated township with no tax base, with an operating budget entirely supported by fundraising," Olesen said. "Canceling all summer events is hitting the organization extremely hard and the board hopes people will help them out by donating on the new GoFundMe page www.gofundme.com/f/birchdale-community-center . And as always, thanks to all who support our little community!"