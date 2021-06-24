The Big Falls community has big plans for the Fourth of July weekend.
According to a flier from the Big Falls Lions Club, festivities will start 9 p.m. July 2 with the country rock band Klemetsens.
The annual potluck along with a live band street dance will take place July 3.
On July 4, there are many activities aimed at having fun planned throughout the day, such as games, races, parades, sawing exhibitions, more live music and a street dance and more.
The event culminates with fireworks at dusk.
For more information, call the Big Falls city office at 218-276-3300.
July 2
- 9 p.m. - Country rock band Klemetsens
July 3
- 6 p.m. - Pot luck supper, community building
- 9 p.m. - Street dance with Jason Waldron Band
July 4
- 9 a.m. - Community auction, pavilion
- 10 a.m. - Olson Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, treasure hunt, clues posted at community building
- 10 a.m. - Art, craft, novelty and food stands open
- 11 a.m. - Kamikaze rubber ducky race
- 11 a.m. - Lunch @ community building
- 11 a.m. - Lion's bounce house
- 12:30 p.m. - Children's races, other child and adult games begin and loader contest duck tank opens
- 2 p.m. - Sawdust pile
- 2 p.m. - Dave Stadler's sawing exhibition and sawing contest
- 3:30 p.m. - Kiddie parade
- 5 p.m. - Main parade, line up at 4 p.m., Back Seat Driver contest at ballpark following parade, softball game and tug-of-war teams of 10
- 9 p.m. - Raffle drawings at ball park
- Dusk - Fireworks