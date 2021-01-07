A bill that would invest $120 million in the state’s Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program over the next two years, was introduced to the Legislature today by Sen. Tom Bakk and Rep. Rob Ecklund.
The legislation calls for an investment of $120 in the grant program, as recommended by the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband in December to meet connectivity and speed goals.
Since 2014, lawmakers have invested more than $104 million in the competitive grant program, leveraging private investments to expand access to more thanr 49,900 homes and businesses.
Bakk, I-Cook, and Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, said they authored the bill to improve access to affordable broadband.
“During the pandemic we have learned just how inadequate broadband service is in many parts of our state,” said Bakk. “Our students especially have struggled as they try and learn outside of the classroom. Our youngest learners deserve every opportunity possible to succeed. We may receive federal support in the future we but cannot afford to wait.”
“COVID-19 has accelerated our reliance on high-speed internet access, and while we’ve made progress in recent years, the needs in many rural areas remain unmet,” Ecklund said. “Reliable broadband access simply isn’t a luxury for students, businesses, and families. For greater Minnesota communities to thrive, we need to expand access to this critical technology in every corner of the state.”