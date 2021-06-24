The Birchdale area will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, fun games and fellowship.
The parade begins at 11 a.m., and everyone is encouraged to bring a float, classic cars, new and old equipment, bicycles or their own creations.
There is no cost to enter the parade.
The theme for this year's parade is "Historic American Heroes 2," but floats do not need to follow the theme to participate.
All participants are encouraged to line up at Audrey's Acres before the parade begins.
Following the parade, there will be a gathering at the flagpole by the community building where a short program and the announcement of float winners will be held.
There will be no potluck dinner this year, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnics to enjoy.