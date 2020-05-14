When a school bus came around the corner with a birthday banner, Emerald Keeney could hardly contain her excitement.
The bus led a parade of around 30 vehicles full of the 21-year-old's family, friends and teachers, who brought gifts and smiles to the birthday girl.
But it was clear Emerald wasn't the only one who felt special during the event. Each person she saw received the same level of excitement from her as the one before them.
The event came with an onset of waves, smiles and tears from those involved. Emerald's mother, Judy Keeney, said Emerald, who is a senior at Falls High School, has missed being in school.
"She loves school," Keeney said. "And she really misses it."
And it was clear school missed her.
"We love you, Emerald," said her teacher Heidi Thompson, who helped organize the effort. "We wish we were all in school together."