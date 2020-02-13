Borderland woke up to one of the coldest days of the year Thursday, sending wind chill warnings and advisories into effect for the first part of the day.
Air temperatures in International Falls dipped to more than 20 degrees below zero Thursday, and the National Weather Service in Duluth reported wind chill values hovering around 40 below for much of northeastern Minnesota.
Temperatures are expected to rebound into the above-freezing range for some places on Saturday with a light wintry mix possible.