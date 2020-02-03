The Arrowhead Library System invites the public to take a musical journey with the Midwestern bluegrass group, “Becky Schlegel Duo,” during a free all-ages program on March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the International Falls Library.
Schlegel’s professional music career started in her teens, performing at local Veterans of Foreign War Posts and American Legion Halls across South Dakota.
By the late 1990s, she had entered the bluegrass scene and begun writing. Her first solo release, 2002’s "Red Leaf," added a contemporary flair to her bluegrassy sound and was named “Bluegrass Recording of the Year” by the Minnesota Music Academy.
In the years since, Schlegel has released another award-winning record and performed scores of shows—including several appearances on Garrison Keillor’s "A Prairie Home Companion."
Her single, "So Embarrassing" was released to rave reviews in August 2009.
Schlegel’s music is described as original – it draws on the influence of classic country, bluegrass, folk, and her own thoughtful spirit. Her voice floats, whispers and soars above music of the highest quality.
This free hour-long program is for all ages. For more information, visit http://www.beckyschlegel.com/.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with funding from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.