Bluetooth speakers and chainsaws in a rail car destined for Ranier were seized earlier this month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, who targeted the containers.
Officers Monday seized 254 chainsaws with a domestic value of $34,423. The chainsaws that were in violation of the EPA Clean Air Act.
The Bluetooth speakers were discovered by officers Oct. 22, and were in violation of intellectual property rights (IPR) regulations. The 2,000 speakers had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $139,800, if the goods had been genuine.
“CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products. The enforcement of all trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us,” said Anthony Jackson, International Falls port director.
Stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue for CBP. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people. For more information on CBP’s IPR priority trade issue, visit its website.
With the growth of foreign trade, unscrupulous companies have profited billions of dollars from the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods. To combat the illicit trade of merchandise violating laws relating to IPR, trademark and copyright holders may register with CBP through an online system. Such registration assists CBP officers and import specialists in identifying merchandise that violates U.S. law.
CBP’s IPR enforcement strategy is multi-layered and includes seizing illegal merchandise at our borders, pushing the border “outward” through audits of suspect importers, cooperating with our Page 2 international trading partners, and collaborating with industry and governmental agencies to enhance these efforts.
CBP has established an educational initiative at U.S. international airports and online to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. These include the loss of American jobs, support of criminal activity, significant risks to consumer health and safety, and the impacts of unknowingly purchasing counterfeits online. For more information, see www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers .
If you have any information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, contact CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. IPR violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.