The Falls High School football team will be in search of a new head coach after action taken by the Falls School Board this week.
The board Tuesday accepted the resignation of Jon Froemke as the head coach of the Bronco football team.
"Being a part of this team the last three years will go down as one of the proudest moments of my life," Froemke told The Journal. "My reasons for stepping down as head coach had nothing to do with the team in any way and were not negative in any way... I feel that at this stage in my life, I need to focus on spending more time with my family."
Froemke was hired in 2017.
Athletic director Bill Mason said the position will be posted in the near future.
The Bronco volleyball team will also be in search of an assistant coach next year.
The board Tuesday accepted the resignation of Deana Lorenson, assistant volleyball coach. In her Dec. 20 resignation letter, Lorenson thanked district officials for the nine years she served in the position.
A replacement for her position will also be sought in the near future.
Other resignations accepted by the board Tuesday included an early-retirement request from Paul Hjelle, third grade teacher, effective May 29.