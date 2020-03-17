Having time off during deer hunting season versus spring break drove a decision by the Falls School Board to adopt a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board on a 4-2 vote agreed to adopt version “B,” which includes one day off during deer season and two days off for spring break, over Easter weekend.
Board members Jennifer Windels and Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch voted against the version.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said staff was polled on which of the three calendar versions presented they preferred. While the vote was close, he said more favored having a week off for spring break.
“The teachers group was more in favor of having a spring break rather than having days off in November,” Grover said. “We are required to have a calendar in place by the end of March.”
The version adopted Monday includes Monday, Nov. 9, off along with Friday, April 3, and Monday, April 5, as well as other days throughout the year. The complete chart is available at isd361.org.
Board member Terry Murry said he doesn't like seeing his son miss school for deer hunting, and felt spring break wasn't “all that important for the kids.”
“I think a lot of kids deer hunt,” he said.
Board member Mike Holden agreed.
“I know how important deer hunting is in this area,” he said. “Deer hunting is a huge tradition in International Falls... I don't think it gets any better than that – having your kids being able to go deer hunting and have time off available for that.”
Grover said he didn't know what was the right or wrong answer, but noted a lot of schools were moving away from having days off in November.
“I'm not saying it's right... but for whatever various reasons, we're seeing less and less days,” he said. “Educationally, I don't see any of these (calendar versions) better than the other. That's where I'm at.”
Version B has students starting school on Sept. 8, 2020, and the last day of school on June 3, 2021.
In other business, the board agreed to:
- Hire Julie Talmage as an elementary teacher for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Hire Phil Talmage as head boy's baseball coach for the 2019-2020 season.
- Hired Seth Ettestad as head football coach for the 2020-2021 season.