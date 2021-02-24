Borderland residents traveling out of town for dialysis treatment will soon have access to gas cards after action taken Tuesday by the Koochiching County Board.
A criteria of who is eligible for the gas cards, which aim to help offset costs accumulated by out-of-town travel, will be developed by Koochiching County Health and Human Services officials.
Funds that have been previously generated by efforts to get a local dialysis center will be used for the gas cards. County commissioners Tuesday said while it doesn't solve the issue of establishing a local service, it will help those needing dialysis treatment.
"This is a lot bigger project than something the county can put on," said Commissioner Terry Murray, who serves on a committee that looks at dialysis options. "It just isn't feasible for us to do."
The struggles associated with having to travel out of town for dialysis have motivated several Borderland residents to advocate for a local center throughout the years.
Local impact
Most recently, Steve Lucca sat down with The Journal to explain his recent diagnosis of end stage kidney disease that requires him to travel to Eveleth three days each week to receive dialysis treatment. Some days he travels in subzero temperatures, others he needs to pull over to shut his eyes for a few minutes, and some times the snow is blowing so hard, it severely limits visibility.
At home, Lucca's wife, Kim, worries about her husband.
"It's awful," she said. "It's so hard to watch him go through this."
A push for a local dialysis center has resurfaced in The Journal's pages, at local public meetings and conversations between patients and their families for years. The Journal, and formerly Daily Journal, has written many stories about the efforts to establish a local dialysis center. A look back in the archives:
November 2007
The family of Beverly Tivey speak out that had she been able to complete her dialysis at a medical facility in Koochiching County, she would have lived longer.
The story highlighted that efforts to get a local dialysis machine have been made in the past, but to no avail.
This most recent try is being spearheaded by Falls resident Richard Ringwelski.
Ringwelski has been dodging and hitting deer along Highway 71 for over two years as he traveled to Bemidji every week for dialysis. Back then, he said he figures the weekly trips to Bemidji will be what eventually kills him and not his health problems.
The county established a committee that included former Public Health Director Susan Congrave and Commissioner Kevin Adee to study the feasibility of having a dialysis machine in International Falls.
January 2008
Koochiching County Boarder Chairman Wade Pavleck voiced support for a dialysis machine in Koochiching County, regardless of the number of people who would use it. The isolated location of the Falls should be an indication that the area needs one.
The story notes the county board's approval of creating a fund for donations for the county’s proposed dialysis machine. A company has expressed interest in bringing a machine to the area, according to Commissioner Chuck Lepper.
January 2009
In an effort to alleviate that need for travel, funds generated at the Icebox Days Radar Fun Run were intended to benefit a local effort to establish a dialysis center in International Falls. A total of $2,600 was raised.
Some members of the close-knit snowmobile club understand the difficulties that traveling for dialysis can bring. They watched as John Slatinski, a longtime club member and director, drove his son Rick, who for many years operated the club’s groomer, to dialysis three times a week to Hibbing for nearly four years until Rick died at age 53.
Following the story about the radar run, The Daily Journal published another story noting fundraising efforts for a proposed dialysis center in Koochiching County have been successful and Lepper said he’s “extremely optimistic” about opening the center.
A total of $7,000 has been raised so far, Lepper told the Koochiching County Board during a January 2009 meeting. An account has been set up with the county’s Auditor’s Office for donations.
Back then, Lepper estimated that capital costs for opening the center would total $70,000. However, following the start-up costs, the dialysis center would be financially self-sufficient, officials said.
A kidney specialist in Duluth has been contacted about servicing the Falls area once the dialysis center opens. Lepper said he has also received calls from nurses in the area interested in working at the dialysis center.
The problem that Lepper faces now is being able to identify the number of people in the area who would be expected to use the dialysis center. The numbers aren’t available due to a health information privacy law. He said he also has a hard time identifying the number of people who wish to relocate to the Falls, but can’t because it lacks a dialysis machine.
February 2009
Area musicians showcase a performance to help raise money toward the start of a dialysis center.
The Moose Jam featured “County Touch,” made up of Ron Kilde, Bill Piekarski and Bob Jacobsen. Also expected to perform is Pat Porter and other area musicians.
Again, Lepper said the main challenge has been to identify people who need dialysis.
March 2010
A little more than $10,000 has been collected toward providing dialysis in the community.
Lepper told The Journal he has been working with a company called DaVita, which he said establishes centers in small communities.
Developing the service in the community is estimated to take about a $1 million commitment by the company. In addition, DaVita officials said they believe the number of clients in Borderland may be too few to support a center, Lepper said.
Lepper said finding out how many people need the service now, and anticipate needing the service in the future, is difficult.
“When it comes to gathering medical information, people are not forthcoming,” he said.
Lepper continued to compile a list of people who travel for dialysis now and believe they will need the service in the future.
May 2010
Pam Baumchen shares her story of traveling to Eveleth three days a week for dialysis treatments.
Anger and frustration over the lack of a treatment center in International Falls “brought her out of her comfort zone” to sit along a highway and draw attention to the need with a sign that reads on one side “To Eveleth for Dialysis.” The other side reads “International Falls after Dialysis.”
Sept. 2010
Kirby Kennedy writes a letter to the editor pleading the need for a local dialysis center.
Kennedy's letter was followed by several others like it in the following months.
Oct. 2010
The letter to the editor campaign about the need for a local dialysis center gains attention.
At the time of this story, Lepper upped his estimate to about $1.2 million that is needed to have a minimum of six dialysis machines.
Lepper said state and federal representatives of Borderland understand the need for a dialysis center and want to be involved in the effort.
“I will not stop until it’s done,” Lepper said. “I made a commitment a long time ago. I won’t quit until a dialysis center is here, even if takes the rest of my life on this earth — I will get it done.”
Nov. 2010
Not all residents were in support of prioritizing a dialysis center as the county's No. 1 concern.
Gary Loop writes a letter to the editor sympathizing with the situation of having his kidneys removed... “I made those trips to Eveleth,” he wrote.
With no way to judge how many local people are in need of dialysis services, or how many there would be in the future, he said he felt there is a greater need for a cardiologist or pediatrician here than there is for a nephrologist.
Dec. 2010
Koochiching County commissioners meet with consultant David H. Salene, who discussed what Fresenius Medical Care North America is looking for when siting centers.
Salene told the board that Fresenius has just completed a new 12-station facility in Eveleth that serves a large area of northern Minnesota. The facility is owned by the city and leased to the company on a 10-year lease with two 5-year options.
According to Salene, locating a new facility is about three, interrelated conditions:
- Market and demand — a facility in International Falls would dilute the market for Eveleth. To qualify the demand, an accurate count is needed of the number of people that need dialysis and where they receive the service now.
- Lease costs — a cost that could be controlled.
- Operating costs — includes the cost of amortization of the tenant improvements and equipment for a facility. This cost can be impacted by the terms of a lease agreement.
Leverage for the county is that it could possibly provide a building that meets the needs for the company at a nominal cost. At best, according to Salene, the cost would be significantly below market and may need to be free.
Meanwhile, Lepper said he has identified a list of 22 possible users of dialysis in the community.
Jan. 2011
Lepper said he even though he is retiring, he plans to continue to be involved in some issues, including the push to site a dialysis center in the community.
Dec. 2011
Lepper tells The Journal he doesn't have a lot of new information to report, but remains optimistic about establishing a local dialysis center.
Aug. 2013
U.S. And Canadian officials discuss if there are options in Americans utilizing dialysis in Ontario.
Feb. 2014
International Falls City Councilor Cynthia Jaksa said she expects federal, state and provincial leaders, along with medical leaders from Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, to discuss how to allow residents on both sides of the international border to use one another’s medical resources. She coined the phrase medical NAFTA in reference to the North American Free Trade Agreement signed in 1994 between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Jaksa said the conference will focus on developing agreements that would allow American citizens to use dialysis services in Fort Frances and Canadians to use MRI services in International Falls.
May 2015
A plan to study establishing dialysis services for area residents gets support from Koochiching County in the form of a $9,000 grant.
Money for the study came out of an account held by the county for money donated over the past several years by individuals and groups for such a study. Teresa Briggs, county administrative director, said the account totals $16,105 as of December 2014.
Aug. 2015
The Koochiching County Board heard from Sandra Fritzch, of Echo G. LLC, who conducted a study to determine the feasibility of establishing the service in Koochiching County.
In review of the data to establish where dialysis patients are located in Minnesota by zip code, the study found about 17 patients within a 50 miles radius of International Falls, which Fritzch reported is enough to support establishing the service locally.
In addition, the consultant said she predicts the number will grow once the facility establishes.
County Commissioner Wade Pavleck said if the plan is feasible the county could look at its part under economic development for supporting the start-up costs, which could be as much as $500,000, depending on the cost and pay-back system.
Oct. 2017
Koochiching County commissioners met with International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson, Councilor Cynthia Jaksa and area resident Melissa Tate to continue discussing what options are available for those that are in need of dialysis.
Tate, whose mother requires dialysis three times a week and travels out of town to do so, has been working with the board in order to find a way to bring dialysis services to Borderland by way of a facility or in-home treatments.
At the meeting, Anderson provided a 2015 summary of a report conducted by Sandra Fritzsch, a registered nurse who also has a law degree, to determine the demographic and financial feasibility of providing acute and chronic dialysis services to the patients of International Falls and its surrounding neighborhoods.
Sept. 2018
Chuck Lepper, the longtime advocate for a local dialysis center, died Sept. 18, 2018, on his 72nd birthday.
Feb. 2021
Lucca has stories similar to others who have pleaded the need for a local center, and knows he is not alone.
"There are others who are going through this," he said. "Their families are going through this... There's no reason we can't get a center here."
Murray, who retired as the county's health and human services director, said the number of local people needing dialysis continues to be issue, but vowed the issue isn't one that will just be dropped.
"I think it's an important thing. I will, in my meetings... I will talk to people in the medical fields to see how things are going," he said.
Commissioner Wade Pavleck gave a nod Tuesday to Lepper for his efforts to bring a local dialysis center to Koochiching County.
"(He) worked tirelessly for 10 years," Pavleck said. "It's frustrating."