The Koochiching County Board this week agreed to allocate any remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act funds, meeting the deadline to do so.
The board Tuesday agreed to use the remaining $274,604 in CARES Act funding be used to meet payroll expenses for employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency as allowable under guidelines.
The CARES Act committee, made up of county commissioners and other local officials, has met two to three times each month since July, allocating funds for small cities, emergency response, education, workforce support, economic support, community resilience, and more.
County Administration Director Jenny Herman, who also serves on the committee, said 80 percent of the more than $1.6 million received in CARES Act funds went back into the community, with the additional 20 percent used for personal protection equipment, largely provided by local vendors.
“Today is the deadline to get everything approved and paid,” she told The Journal Tuesday. “We've spent all the funds.”
The committee used consultants from CliftonLarsonAllen to help determine eligibility for CARES Act funds, and requests were carefully reviewed to make sure they met the following criteria:
- Did the expenditure occur due to COVID?
- Is the expenditure reasonable?
- Is the expenditure necessary?
- Was the expenditure accounted for in the most recent budget or was the budgeted amount used in a substantially different use than expected?
- Did it occur between March 1 and Dec. 1, 2020?
"We were pretty thoughtful about where the funds went," Herman said.
Koochiching County Relief Fund
The Koochiching County Relief Fund, which is a local grant program for small businesses and nonprofit organizations created as a result of money received through CARES Act, funded 47 applications with $400,627, a number that doubled from original expectations.
When the grant program was established in August, about $200,000 was expected to be made available in grants up to $10,000 for small businesses, and up to $5,000 for nonprofits, to cover costs incurred from March 1 through Dec. 1 as a result of the pandemic. The money was generated from a portion of the federal grant received by Koochiching County, International Falls, Ranier, Littlefork, and Big Falls.
Information distributed to the board Tuesday lists the businesses and organizations included in the four rounds of funding, including additional funding for:
- J & D Foods: $6,631
- The International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce: $2,883
Representatives of the Koochiching Economic Development Authority received $38,500 in administrative costs for:
- Grant guidelines development
- Grant application development
- Marketing of the grant
- Processing applications
- Presenting applications to committee members
- Grant recipient award agreements
- Documentation of funding for applications
- Fiscal agent of funding for grants
Other funding
CARES Act funds were also earlier this year distributed to local food programs and school districts.
The board agreed in September to fund the $74,587 request from local food programs, with $55,757 going to Citizens for Backus AB and $18,830 to the Falls Hunger Coalition.
Herman said in September that CARES Act funding requests from schools exceeded what was allocated for education by the committee. Enrollment numbers and needs of each school determined how much each was awarded to the following:
- International Falls School District: $124,399
- South Koochiching – Rainy River School District, which includes Indus and Northome Schools: $71,895
- Littlefork-Big Falls School District: $42,365
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School: $11,340
Koochiching County expenditures
A list provided to commissioners Tuesday provided a breakdown of costs:
- Administrative expenses: $53,986
- Economic support: $268,698
- Facilitating distance learning: $249,999
- Food programs: $71,035
- Housing support: $3,535
- Improve telework capabilities for public employees: $221,990
- Personal protective equipment: $121,647
- Small business assistance: $407,360