In its first meeting of the year, the Koochiching County Board designated its new board chair, agreed to repairs at the county's transfer station, and bid farewell to an employee who came out of retirement to help out.
Commissioner Kevin Adee will serve as the 2020 chair, a position held last year by Brian McBride. Adee held the position in 2017.
Commissioner Jason Sjoblom was elected as the 2020 vice-chair. Both appointments were a unanimous vote.
In other business Tuesday, the board agreed to spend $8,642 budgeted for the year to make repairs to the recycling baler and conveyor.
Matt Gouin, county Environmental Services director, told the board the system is the original one installed when the transfer center was built about 25 years ago, and has had ongoing maintenance throughout the years.
“We have deferred major maintenance on the conveyor belts,” he said. “It is now time to make repairs on both the baler conveyor belts... We have the funds in the 2020 budget.”
The board also expressed its appreciation for Walt Buller, who served as the temporary maintenance supervisor from May to November last year.
“We couldn't have done it without you... It's very wonderful,” said Commissioner Wade Pavleck of Buller filling in. “We can't thank you enough.”
Buller, who retired from the position four years ago, said during the nearly six months he filled in, he was able to work with staff who he hadn’t worked with before.
“You've got a great team,” he said. “(They're) very talented guys.”
The position was filled by Wally Prichard, and county Engineer Dave Reimer said Buller was helpful during the training-in process.
In other action Tuesday, the board:
- Approved the 2020 county mileage reimbursement rate of 57.5 cents per mile for personal vehicle mileage when county vehicles are not available, and 85 percent of the rate which is 48.9 cents per mile for carpool usage.
- Accepted the only bid to replace four squads for the Koochiching County Sheriff's Department as budgeted in 2020 in the amount of $60,732. The price tag reflects the trade-in credit of $47,000 for four Dodge Ram SSV squads.