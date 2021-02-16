Falls High School students next year will have the opportunity to compete in One Act Play after action taken by the Falls School Board Tuesday.
The board unanimously agreed to allow the activity for the 2021-2022 school year, after a group of students expressed interest in the offering.
Mitchell Erickson, a freshman at FHS, said he wasn't an athlete, but loved fine arts and urged the board to consider more options for students in similar situations to his.
“It's an opportunity to get involved in the school, in the community,” he said.
Erickson's classmate, Evie Conat, agreed.
“(Fine arts) help people feel like they belong,” she said. “This is going to give kids who aren't basketball stars or football stars a chance to belong somewhere.”
In addition to the freshmen, Community Education Director Dan McGonigle said he would be interested in advising the group, noting he had experience in the community where he lived before moving to International Falls.
“I think our team would have a strong, solid base of talent,” he said. “There would be a pretty competitive square right from the start.”
As an activity under the Minnesota State High School League, Falls High School will join Section 7A and compete against schools in the region including Littlefork-Big Falls, Mountain Iron, and others.
Costs will be minimal, said Superintendent Kevin Grover, who voiced support for the action.
The cost for the adviser, for which the district will need to advertise, would be about $600 or $700 for the season, which is comparable to what the speech adviser makes; and $500 for scripts and any associated transportation costs for out-of-town competitions.
“I'm in favor of trying it,” Grover said. “I would like to get the ball rolling and recommend we budget a little money for it and give it a try.”
Board members expressed concern about performance and storage space, but will continue conversations with Backus Community Center officials about what potential there could be at that building.
Clearing the books
In other action, Tuesday the board approved writing off uncollected debt in an effort to “clear the books,” report officials.
The action, which Grover said hasn't been done for a few years, included $12,037 in preschool fees; $4,245 in food service meal accounts; and $686 in Falls Elementary School student fines, totaling $16,968.
Grover explained because some of the debt dates back a few years, the final amount is large, but the intention is to get caught up and stay caught up to keep the annual amount in the $2,000 to $3,000 range, or lower.
“There are things that get turned over to collections, but you still have to write it off,” he said. “At some point you have to clear the books.”
Some of the fees included in the listed amounts have already gone to collections and once paid, the amount will be placed into miscellaneous revenue.
Stacy Grover, district business manager, said while the district will do everything it can to work out payment schedules with families in need, there are times sending overdue fees to collections is the only way to get paid.
“We need consistent payments,” she said, adding calls cannot be made every time a payment is due.
Still, efforts are being ignored.
"If we can't collect, we're going to have a shorter tolerance rather than have it carry over year-after-year,” Stacy Gover said of outstanding debt. “We're taking a more proactive approach to current year fees.”
Venue rental
The board also Tuesday on a 6-1 vote agreed to allow Jon McDonald and Tylyn Nault to rent Bronco Arena for their wedding Aug. 21 at a rate of $50 per hour.
Board member Jennifer Windels voted against the motion, citing concerns of COVID-19 regulations.
Under the rental agreement, McDonald and Nault will provide insurance coverage and obtain a liquor license permit from the city of International Falls.
“I really want to support this couple,” Windels said. “(It's a) really tough year to host that type of event on campus... so many other things have not been able to happen on campus.”
The board added an amendment to the motion that the couple will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event.
Public open forum
Shelly Koenig spoke on behalf of the FHS prom committee, urging the board to consider options when it comes to holding prom this spring.
Koenig, who said she is the parent of a senior, posed different questions to the board regarding if prom will be held on site, if grand march can be held, would funds raised by the prom committee be able to be used if the event was not on school grounds, and more.
“It's important to remember how much has been taken from theses students,” she said. “It might not seem a big deal to adults in this room, but it's a huge deal for these children.”
Koenig acknowledged the difficult decisions the board has been faced with in the past year, and thanked board members for the work they do.
Also Tuesday, Mark Lessard asked the board to never allow male students to compete in female sports.
“As a citizen, I think that is wrong and I think you should do everything you can to avoid that situation,” Lessard said. “It's just wrong.”
In addition, Lessard said he understands the difference between education and indoctrination, and that "the moral questions are really for the parents to address,” he said.
Board Chairperson Ted Saxton encouraged the public to come to school board meetings to address the board and voice opinions.
“Some times it is appropriate to come in here and bend our ear,” he said.