The Falls School Board Monday approved a collective bargaining agreement with a local union that will extend until 2021.
The agreement between the district and Local 4798 – Education MN Educational Support Paraprofessionals, outlines benefits, duties, procedures and more. The contract runs from July 1 to June 20, 2021.
Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover thanked those who served on a committee to come to an agreement and acknowledged a lot of time and effort goes into creating the final document.
Other business was light Monday, with just more than two weeks until the first day of school on Sept. 3. Grover updated the board that teachers will be in service next Tuesday through Thursday, with meet the teacher night scheduled for Thursday.
At Falls High School, sixth grade and seventh grade orientation begins at 5 p.m., with the regular meet-the-teacher event for grades 6-12 scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
At Falls Elementary School, the event is set to run from 5-7 p.m. the same night.
On the topic of meet the teacher night, Grover requested future input from the board on how to handle scheduling conflicts with teachers during events like meet the teacher and conferences.
“It's inevitable staff have conflicts from time-to-time,” Grover said, adding while he wants to make accommodations, he struggles with the fact that people expect teachers to be there. “There are games and other things that come up... whether they're here or away, things are going to happen.”
Board Chairperson Ted Saxton said meet the teacher night is similar to the first day of school and students look forward to the exposure before classes begin.
“It's pretty important,” he said. “I would think that would come first... You can't make it to everything sometimes and you have to make sacrifices for your job.”
Also Monday:
- The board approved the teacher substitute rate of $120 per day, effective Sept. 3.
- The board approved the athletic director service contract with the Falls Recreation Commission for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Falls High School Principal Tim Everson reported enrollment at Falls High School is at 551. That number is up 12 from the June meeting, however it is down 16 students from this time last year.
- The board agreed to increase Michele McDonald, special education teacher, to 1.0 full time equivalent.
- The board accepted the resignations of Taylor Nelson, head cook; Jenna Votaw, paraprofessional; and Thomas Fuller, bus driver, all effective immediately.
- The board agreed to purchase a 2020 Chrysler mini van at the cost of $25,729. Grover noted the purchase was budgeted.
- Grover told the board KCCTV is working on being able to film football games if internet can be accessed at the stadium.