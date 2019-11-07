Koochiching County commissioners, on a 3-2 vote this week, agreed to increase their salaries for 2020 by 2.5 percent.
Board members Wayne Skoe and Jason Sjoblom Tuesday voted against the increase that brings salaries from $15,064 to $15,441 annually.
“It's hard to raise your own salary,” said board Chairperson Brian McBride.
The increase is consistent with all county bargaining group, which take effective next year, according to information provided at Tuesday's meeting. The total annual cost of all five commissioners is an additional $1,885.
Commissioners said salaries need to be “somewhat attractive” to candidates wanting to run for office.
“You obviously don't do this job for the salary,” McBride said of the increase that will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The board has seen annual salary increases consistent with other departments over the years, however, the daily per diem rate of $125 has stayed the same since it was set at that amount in 1996.
Other business
In other business Tuesday, the board agreed to the employment transfer of a highway department employee.
Thomas Frank will move from his permanent position of a heavy equipment operator at the International Falls office to the same position in Big Falls, on a temporary basis.
In April, the position will be re-posted as a permanent vacancy.
With Frank's relocation, the board agreed post the temporary position at the International Falls location.
“When we go to fill the permanent position, it will be posted internally, that person can then sign for it and they'd likely get (full time),” Assistant Engineer Trent Nicholson said.
Nicholson also said its likely there will not be an internal candidate for the temporary International Falls position, and is confident of the external candidate potential.
"We have a good group of candidates out in the International Falls area," he said. "We had quite a turnover a couple of years ago, so I would anticipate a lot of those same people will apply this time around. Hopefully they realize it could turn permanent. Hopefully they're not scared off by the temporary posting."
Also Tuesday, the board agreed to:
- Hire Keith Magler as a temporary sheriff transport driver.
- Use Department of Natural Resources ATV grant funds to purchase for $14,308 a 2020 side-by-side UTV using a state bid from Lakes Are Powersports. The purchase does not require matching funds from the county.
- Increased the round-trip stipend for Veteran Service Office van drivers: Minneapolis - $150; Twin Ports - $80; Hibbing and Bemidji - $75. The board also approved the non Veterans Affairs travel reimbursement eligible ridership fee: Minneapolis -$80; Twin Ports - $40; Hibbing and Bemidji - $30. There are no planned fee changes for riders who receive VA travel reimbursement.