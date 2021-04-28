Koochiching County Board Tuesday heard a review of the county’s “justice campus” facilities, with recommendations by a consultant to work toward a new jail and repurposing of other spaces.
The board took no action, and is expected to further discuss the idea.
The board met with consultant Tom Weber, who discussed the findings of his review of the flow between what he termed the county’s “justice campus,” involving the jail, courtroom, probation, and court administration offices, which are located in three different buildings.
Following a lengthy presentation to the board, and staff involved in the justice campus, he recommended working through a suggested process to define need, policy, and operations, which would lead to a design and cost.
He suggested using the existing county Court Service Committee as a criminal justice coordinating council, allowing agency leads to become planners and managers of the justice system resources. They could advise and guide the county board on facility decisions.
“Work through the process....and you will feel more comfortable with the decision making, because you will be informed,” Weber told the board.
In addition, he recommended completion of a comprehensive master plan, “with an eye toward jail replacement” and adaptive reuse of the other spaces.
The justice campus discussion follows action last fall when the county sought proposals to assess the Highway Department building and the justice campus to accommodate advancements in technology.
ICS Consulting, the firm the county selected, contacted Weber for his expertise in assessing justice campus needs.
“There is a lot of risk to operating the jail in its current conditions,” he told the board, listing several concerns.
And while the county’s buildings appear in pretty good shape, he said they do not function very well for the needs.
Flow between related offices is disorganized, he said, adding some offices are working out of closets and hallways are used for copy centers.
In addition, he said the jail over the past 20 years have seen increases in the number of mental health issues, and the severity of medical issues presented in jails. Some of those issues surround substance abuse, additions, dialysis, skin disorders, dental problems, heart conditions.
“The is a burden and a cost to a county jail when they are not equipped to deal with that,” Weber told the board
Land and forestry
In other business the board heard from Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel about the April 7 timber auction, the first of the year since the pandemic.
He reported 28 tracts sold, with prices, overall, increasing about $4 on average from earlier prices.
He reported 24,164 cords sold for a total auction value of $763,026. The total sale aspen price ranged from $12.00 to $52.80. Total sale aspen average price was $36.80, including some balm. Total sale all species average was $31.57.
In related business, the board heard that 29 tracts — with just six outside cities in the county — will be sold at a 10 a.m. June 25 tax forfeited land sale at Backus Community Center.