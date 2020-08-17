Students will return to classrooms at Falls public schools Sept. 14 – a week later than originally expected, after action taken by the Falls School Board Monday.
In a 5-2 vote, the board agreed to dedicate Sept. 8-11 as staff preparation days and will slowly return students to the building the following week. Board members Toni Korpi and Roxanne Skogstad Ditsch voted against the motion.
During the lengthy meeting, the board defined the slow return as dividing students into two groups at the elementary school and having each group only attend in-person classes two days a week, the week of Sept. 14.
The following week, principals will determine the best course of action for their respective buildings. The ultimate goal is to have all kindergarten through fifth-grade students return to the classroom five days a week under the hybrid model. Preschool would run as previously scheduled.
Hybrid refers to following social distancing guidelines and reducing the number of students in each classroom.
Under the hybrid model at Falls High School, students will be divided into two groups, each group attending in-person instruction two days a week and distance learning the other three.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, along with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), announced July 30 Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year. Experts at the listed departments will partner with local school districts to help determine which learning model they should use to start the school year.
The governor is also requiring school districts and charter schools to give families the option to choose distance learning for their student no matter which learning model their school district is implementing.
Check back Tuesday for additional information.